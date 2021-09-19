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Dick Morris: The lie that Trump, GOP were 'villains' on immigration
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51 views • September 19, 2021
Dick Morris breaks the misconceptions told by the 'mainstream' press about both major political parties and their policies on immigration, including the notion that former president Donald Trump and the GOP didn't support DACA kids
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