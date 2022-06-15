No Cash at Bank Machines 😕 People cant withdrawal cash - monetary runoff - bank runs ahead

What Is a Bank Run? A bank run occurs when a large number of customers of a bank or other financial institution withdraw their deposits simultaneously over concerns of the bank's solvency. As more people withdraw their funds, the probability of default increases, prompting more people to withdraw their deposits. In extreme cases, the bank's reserves may not be sufficient to cover the withdrawals. A bank run occurs when large groups of depositors withdraw their money from banks simultaneously based on fears that the institution will become insolvent. With more people withdrawing money, banks will use up their cash reserves and ultimately end up defaulting. Bank runs have occurred throughout history including during the Great Depression and the 2008-09 financial crisis. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was established in 1933 in response to a bank run. Silent bank runs occur when funds are withdrawn via electronic transfer instead of in-person. 1:31 Watch Now: What is a Bank Run? Understanding Bank Runs Bank runs happen when a large number of people start making withdrawals from banks because they fear the institutions will run out of money. A bank run is typically the result of panic rather than true insolvency. A bank run triggered by fear that pushes a bank into actual insolvency represents a classic example of a self-fulfilling prophecy. The bank does risk default, as individuals keeping withdrawing funds. So what begins as panic can eventually turn into a true default situation. That's because most banks don't keep that much cash on hand in their branches. In fact, most institutions have a set limit to how much they can store in their vaults each day. These limits are set based on need and for security reasons. The Federal Reserve Bank also sets in-house cash limits for institutions. The money they do have on the books is used to loan out to others or is invested in different investment vehicles. Because banks typically keep only a small percentage of deposits as cash on hand, they must increase their cash position to meet the withdrawal demands of their customers. One method a bank uses to increase cash on hand is to sell off its assets—sometimes at significantly lower prices than if it did not have to sell quickly. Losses on the sale of assets at lower prices can cause a bank to become insolvent. A bank panic occurs when multiple banks endure runs at the same time. A History of Bank Runs Bank runs go back as early as the advent of banking, when goldsmiths in Europe during the 15th and 16th centuries would issue paper receipts redeemable for physical gold in excess of the stock that they held. This was an early example of fractional reserve banking, whereby bankers could issue more paper notes redeemable for gold than they held in stock. The concept was viable since the goldsmiths (and more modern bankers) knew that on any given day, only a small percentage of gold on hand would be demanded for redemption. However, if depositors suddenly demanded their gold deposits all at once, it could spell disaster —and this did happen several times in response to poor harvests or political turmoil.1﻿ In modern history, bank runs are often associated with the Great Depression. In the wake of the 1929 stock market crash, American depositors began to panic and seek refuge in holding physical cash. The first bank failure due to mass withdrawals occurred in 1930 in Tennessee.2﻿ This seemingly minor and isolated incident, however, spurred a string of subsequent bank runs across the South and then the entire country as people heard what happened and sought to withdraw their own deposits before they lost their savings—a herding behavior that only sped up more bank runs via a negative feedback loop. Rumors began to spread that banks were refusing to give customers back their cash, causing even greater panic and anxiety amongst the public. In December 1930, a New Yorker who was advised by the Bank of United States against selling a particular stock left the branch and promptly began telling people the bank was unwilling or unable to sell his shares.3﻿ Interpreting this as a sign of insolvency, bank customers lined up by the thousands and, within hours, withdrew over $2 million from the bank.2﻿ The succession of bank runs that occurred in the early 1930s represented a domino effect of sorts, as news of one bank failure spooked customers of nearby banks, prompting them to withdraw their money, where a single bank failure in Nashville led to a host of bank runs across the Southeast. In response to the bank runs of the 1930s, the U.S. government set up several regulatory mechanisms to prevent this from happening again, including establishing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which today insures depositors up to $250,000 per banking institution.4﻿ The 2008-09 financial crisis was again met with some notable bank runs. On September 25, 2008, Washington Mutual (WaMu), the sixth-largest