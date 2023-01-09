THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE

Modern civilization is facing a decline due to various reasons such as environmental degradation, economic instability, and social unrest. This decline is leading to an increase in crime levels as people turn to illegal activities as a means of survival. The loss of social values and moral standards is also contributing to the rise in crime as individuals become more selfish and self-centered. The decline of modern civilization and the increasing crime levels pose a significant threat to the stability and security of our society and must be addressed urgently.



