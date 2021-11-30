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Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots include BlueTooth componentry?
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685 views • November 30, 2021
Stew Peters repeatedly mentioned the work by “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident researchers who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied some vaccine samples and found graphene oxide in it.
Dr. Pablo Compra joins Stew to discuss the matter further.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Pablo Compra
stewpeters.tv
Dr. Pablo Compra joins Stew to discuss the matter further.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Pablo Compra
stewpeters.tv
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