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ENDING the Vaccine Mandates! Lead Counsel/Lawyer for Physicians for Informed Consent "PIC" Talks Evidence
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482 views • October 20, 2019
Greg Glaser is the Lead Counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent, https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/ working out with The Control Group, how we're going to get to a REMEDY to the Vaccine Mandates. Discussions include the value of "direct evidence" and "fact witnesses" as opposed to mere "experts" who's opinions are purchased, but who have no direst knowledge of the facts. We cover the legal framework and approach of bringing actual NUMBERS (risk factors) to a Jury and how this will get us the relief we desperately need, a court order to stop the vaccine mandates. Go to: https://www.thecontrolgroup.org/ to see how you can help us get to a legal REMEDY to stop this madness!
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