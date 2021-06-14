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Kory & Kirsch: The Proven Efficacy of Repurposed Drugs for COVID-19 May 20, 2021
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FLCCC Weekly Update
15.1K subscribers
FLCCC Weekly Update May 19, 2021.
In this episode, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance is joined by Steve Kirsch, who has become a champion of early treatment for COVID-19 through his foundation, The COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, at treatearly.org. Steve's article on why the NIH and WHO treatment recommendations need fixing can be found here: https://trialsitenews.com/do-the-nih-...
For those wishing to join the May 23, 2021 International Ivermectin for COVID Summit, go to: https://bird-group.org/the-1st-intern...
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo...
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/p...
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
15.1K subscribers
FLCCC Weekly Update May 19, 2021.
In this episode, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance is joined by Steve Kirsch, who has become a champion of early treatment for COVID-19 through his foundation, The COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, at treatearly.org. Steve's article on why the NIH and WHO treatment recommendations need fixing can be found here: https://trialsitenews.com/do-the-nih-...
For those wishing to join the May 23, 2021 International Ivermectin for COVID Summit, go to: https://bird-group.org/the-1st-intern...
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo...
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/p...
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
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