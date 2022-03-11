X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Biden Admin Blames Everything On Covid & Putin, People See The Truth

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Biden Admin Blames Everything On Covid & Putin, People See The Truth
The people are seeing right through the lies, the Biden admin is blaming covid and Putin for the economic disaster, people now see it is the policies of the [CB]. The crisis is fake, the transition away from the [CB] is real.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.