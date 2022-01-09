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Why Some People Are Dying, and Some Are Not, Yet - Dr Mike Yeadon The Fog Is Lifting 1/8/22
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1763 views • January 09, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon The Fog Is Lifting Session 86 Corona Investigative Committee
Criminal acts are being committed.
Not one healthy child has died from COVID. (Sweden)
su1103
Criminal acts are being committed.
Not one healthy child has died from COVID. (Sweden)
su1103
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