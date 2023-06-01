Political WITCH HUNT In Texas: RINOS Attack AG Ken Paxton In Trump 2.0 Impeachment SHAM

Stew Peters Show





May 31, 2023





American patriot, TX Attorney General Ken Paxton is being impeached because he's a threat to the RINOs in the Texas House!

TX G.O.P. Chairman, Matt Rinaldi joins Stew to detail the witch hunt set up against the outspoken and courageous AG Paxton, in order to politically persecute him and remove him from office!

Wild Dems backed by RINOs in the TX House have falsely alleged that AG Paxton was involved in 2020 election bribery - the same playbook Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg used against Trump.

Now, fake Republicans like Representative Dade Phelan who actively facilitates the mutilation of minors in the name of "gender identity" are leading the hunt to de-seat AG Paxton.

Phelan & friends in the House have been successful in not only defaming upstanding and effective Republicans like AG Paxton, but have started an illegal investigation into Paxton's case, in order to further falsify their claims.

Chairman Matt Rinaldi says that this conduct is nothing but tradition for the corrupt House of Texas!

It's part of the willing exchange of power, fake Republicans facilitate to radical Democrats that will be seated in representative positions.

Dade Phelan is in charge of the coup against patriots like AG Paxton, according to Chairman Rinaldi, who detailed Phelan's dirty ties to power in the House.

Chairman Rinaldi demands that Americans should speak out in favor of AG Ken Paxton, and call for the TX House to cease their witch hunt!

