© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Volunteer fighters join Russian forces in LPR’s Rubezhnoe
Follow
1
Share
Report
133 views • May 11, 2022
RT.
As Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions at the Zarya chemical plant in the town of Rubezhnoe in the Lugansk People’s Republic, volunteer fighters are joining Russian forces in the battle.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13u1zw-volunteer-fighters-join-russian-forces-in-lprs-rubezhnoe.html
As Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions at the Zarya chemical plant in the town of Rubezhnoe in the Lugansk People’s Republic, volunteer fighters are joining Russian forces in the battle.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13u1zw-volunteer-fighters-join-russian-forces-in-lprs-rubezhnoe.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.