Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood Talk About the Importance of Overall Health
31 views
channel image
The New American
Published a month ago |

At the 2022 ReAwaken America Tour, Bill Jasper, senior editor of The New American magazine, sat down with Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood of the Functional Medical Institute.

The two doctors discuss the importance of overall health — physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual — to staying well and dealing with viruses, including Covid. They understand that the establishment’s response is driven by money and power. Is there hope for change in the medical health of the country?

Yes, and it starts at home: People must embrace self-governance — they must first take care of themselves and their families, then they can impact their communities and the government.

To learn more about Mark and Michelle's organization, go to https://fmidr.com/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
healthfitnessfunctional medicinereawaken america tourbill jaspermark and michele sherwood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket