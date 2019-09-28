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Establishment Pushes Elizabeth Warren As Anti-Wall Street Candidate
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4 views • September 28, 2019
Attorney Robert Barnes joins Owen to discuss how Elizabeth Warren now appears to be the front runner for the Democrats as Joe Biden is dropping in popularity and the establishment pushes Warren into the lead.
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