BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran War 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Why Diplomacy Failed, Israel and Revival in the Midst of It
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 2 days ago

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908


Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a historic turning point. In this episode of, we unpack the roots of the conflict, why diplomacy failed, and what the latest developments mean for the Middle East and the world. We also discuss the incredible revival that is taking place in Iran and how that could accelerate if the regime falls.


Our guests are Rev. Giulio Gabelli and Persian Iranian academic Ali Siatan of Tafsik. In the conversation, we explore the geopolitical realities, the ideology behind Iran’s regime, the spiritual dimension many believers are watching closely, and the growing divide between the Iranian government and its people.


Highlights:


• Why the Iran-Israel conflict escalated again and the significance of the 2025 “12-Day War.”

• Why diplomacy struggled to succeed with Iran’s current regime and the ideological worldview driving its policies.

• The growing divide between the Iranian people and their government—and why many Iranians oppose the regime.

• How Israel, the United States, and internal Iranian opposition aligned in this moment of history.

• Human rights concerns, persecution of Christians, and the spiritual hunger emerging in Iran today.


In a time of uncertainty, conversations like this help bring clarity, context, and perspective on events shaping our world. Thank you for joining us.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#Iran #IsraelIranConflict #MiddleEastNews #FaithAndPolitics #Geopolitics #IranWar #IsraelNews #ChristianPerspective #WorldEvents #FayteneTV


Keywords
geopoliticsworldeventsisraelnewsiranwarmiddleeastnewsfaytenetvchristianperspectivefaithandpolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy