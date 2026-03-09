Iran War 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Why Diplomacy Failed, Israel and Revival in the Midst of It

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908





Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a historic turning point. In this episode of, we unpack the roots of the conflict, why diplomacy failed, and what the latest developments mean for the Middle East and the world. We also discuss the incredible revival that is taking place in Iran and how that could accelerate if the regime falls.





Our guests are Rev. Giulio Gabelli and Persian Iranian academic Ali Siatan of Tafsik. In the conversation, we explore the geopolitical realities, the ideology behind Iran’s regime, the spiritual dimension many believers are watching closely, and the growing divide between the Iranian government and its people.





Highlights:





• Why the Iran-Israel conflict escalated again and the significance of the 2025 “12-Day War.”

• Why diplomacy struggled to succeed with Iran’s current regime and the ideological worldview driving its policies.

• The growing divide between the Iranian people and their government—and why many Iranians oppose the regime.

• How Israel, the United States, and internal Iranian opposition aligned in this moment of history.

• Human rights concerns, persecution of Christians, and the spiritual hunger emerging in Iran today.





In a time of uncertainty, conversations like this help bring clarity, context, and perspective on events shaping our world. Thank you for joining us.





