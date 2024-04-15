Create New Account
Ian Smith: Defying the Covid Lockdowns
unbroken.global
Max interviews Ian Smith, a former gym owner in Pennsylvania who rose to fame for re-opening his gym during the Covid lockdowns. Ian’s story illustrates how ordinary people can stand up to tyranny and fight back when government attempts to remove our God given rights and destroy our livelihoods. Ian noticed the narrative and actions did not add up and had the courage and moral fiber to say no. He prevailed despite threats and push back, and his story inspires all of us to stop complying with government overreach that is harmful to our lives and violates natural law.

His book link is findyourhill.com




