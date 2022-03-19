© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir & Russian 16th planet Pleiadian humanoid allies going after Ukraine Draco zombie virus labs
Follow
2
Share
Report
196 views • March 19, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). I will tell you how absolutely completely utterly dumb and stupid and idiotic and brain-dead and mentally-retarded these End Times Western feminist nations’ apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian freak hordes are, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. We real Christians risk our lives exposing the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid globalist elite feminists’ snuff films that our humanoid allies posted on the dark web, while we are getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons and incomes cut off and demons attacking us and hundreds of other horrific persecutions out of Jesus’ self-sacrificial love. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal feminist elites immediately cover it up and divert attention away by claiming that all the pedophiles are getting arrested, and Russia is saving the children and getting rid of all the adrenochrome labs in Ukraine, so all the 12 million children being abducted to the moon and Mars planet and Vergis B planet is fine, and the humans can all stay quiet and docile and happy now, until the real Christians are raptured up to heaven, and they can proceed to exterminate 99% of the human specie populace and replace them. The dumb religious Christian freak hordes and pastors, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and who are filled by the Jezebel spirit, all cheer and celebrate and praise the pedophile Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump, and go back to their churches to hunt for mates to breed genetic descendants and eat ice cream and watch football. Satan Lucifer and the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar elites know how utterly dumb the humans and religious Christian freak hordes are, who redefined Bible verses and rebelled against women’s head coverings to remove all of God’s protection to bring back all the “COVID19 human extermination vaccine” fallen angel devils from the abyss, so they do the same diversion cover-up tactics every time. Whenever we real Christians expose anything, and the humans find out, the Illuminati NWO immediately claim that all the pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco avatars are getting arrested and all the children are getting saved. Meanwhile, the reptilian pedophile cannibal Satanist demon spirit avatars like Katy Perry and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey and Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates and Barack Obama and Donald Trump and Lady Gaga and Rand Paul and Ron Paul and Pastor Jack Hibbs & Pastor Don Stewart and the Calvary Chapel pastors and millions of their other church pastors continue to walk around freely killing millions of whistleblower humans. This is how dumb these “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Jezebel spirit filled” “women’s equality” “over 50% divorce rate” “human society destroying” religious Christian freak hordes are. Not one of the thousands of truths we real Christians share with them gets to their heads, because their brain is dead and their hearts are rotten and their spirits are selfish fearful reputation pride fecal matter. They stink to high heaven and bring their stench to God’s throne to make him nauseas and want to vomit them out of his mouth.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.