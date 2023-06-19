Dr. Robert Malone highlights Dr. Peter Hotez's role in funding coronavirus gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, his ties to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and his advocacy for censoring opposing scientific views
