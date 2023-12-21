Hall of fame basketball coach pushing VAXX poison injections

Here's the real video, without the toilets full of doodoo: https://twitter.com/i/status/1372644045567234048 Carolina Basketball @UNC_Basketball "I believe in the vaccine... I took it to protect others and live longer. You have a spot. Take your shot." https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1372644045567234048
Carolina Basketball @UNC_Basketball "With heavy hearts we bring you this update from the family of Eric Montross. Rest in peace Big E." https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1736748559607677422
"Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA big man, dies at 52. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March, leading to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts." https://chicago.suntimesDOTcom/obituaries/2023/12/18/24006238/eric-montross-a-former-unc-and-nba-big-man-dies-at-52
