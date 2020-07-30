INTRODUCTION TO MMS: Who I am and why it would interest you?

I would like to introduce myself. I am just an average guy who decided a few years back to really start to study and learn about taking care of my health. I am truly grateful for every doctor and medical worker that I have been treate with. They are good and nice people. However, I've sensed for years tha that there was something really broken with the medical system that they work for. My study of MMS has changed my paradigm of how our health works and how it can be treated. My missinon is to find out all I can about MMS for health and then to teach the truth to the public. It is technically not a cure for anything. It just prepares and helps the body to heal itself by removing toxins and pathogens. If anyone is looking for an alternative and less expensive way to address their own health issues and diseases, I invite you to learn more from my playlist of videos.Millennialmms.comMMS Info Spreadsheet Link: