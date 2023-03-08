Managing and Displaying BIG Coin Collection HOW To Collecting Guide Tips & Tricks #trustedcoins

https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/how-to-manage-coin-collection/amp/ FOR ARTICLE to THIS VIDEO Original of this video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptwOMfrkh1s SEE ALSO COIN COLLECTING GUIDE from SEVERAL YEARS AGO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UBgiNLjjoc SEE ALL MY COINS Available in my eBay store here: https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins Hello my friends, my name is Ilya Zlobin and I have been working with world and ancient coins for over 15 years now. I run an eBay store http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/ with over 18,000 items. I am technically a collector until someone buys the item I am selling, so I am writing this article to take a beginner or even advanced collector to an even higher level. This arrticle and video explains how one would keep track of such a record number of items, stay organized and be able to display these comfortably and professionally while having fun. I believe that presentation is important and keeping organized gets other people interesting in collecting also. This is especially important information for those deciding to start a collection that will be an heirloom for countless generations. I hope that you can appreciate this article, as this is the entire time period condensed into an easy-to-follow guide. My intention is to benefit you and help you help yourself build an even more amazing coin collection that you can enjoy even more with a few simple techniques and tools. Shop with Reputable Coin Dealers Shop with a reputable ancient Greek and Roman and world coin dealer. It is best if he/she has a great track record and provide a guarantee of authenticity. Also a beautiful certificate is also an added bonus (can be considered a $25-$50 value) absolutely free when you shop with Ilya Zlobin. A reputable seller would be happy to give a refund or exchange should professional coin grading companies or people such as David R. Sear or NGC find a coin is other than described. Keep Records When you buy coins, get the certificates of authenticity keep them in a standard vinyl binder in sheet protectors which you can get an any place they sell office supplies. You can also print out a receipt of the PayPal payment you sent and possibly the contact details of the seller you bought from. I have had personal experience when I purchased a coin from another dealer and since I did not keep the receipt at the time, it left a sour taste in both of our mouths when I had to return the coin, I knowing that I bought it from them and having no proof. So this would facilitate an easy return and refund as you kept a record of the item. This way you can buy from many different dealers, and also remember how much the item cost, should you want to sell it in the future, plus you have the description right there, should you want to place it on eBay or another venue. Another helpful technique is to write a little item number of the coin and write it on the little slip of paper that coin in the coin flip and having a list where you write the number where you kept it. Think also about this, a lot of collectors don't keep records and if they pass on and nobody in the family ever got involved with the coins, nobody knows how much they paid, so they may not got the price the original collector paid. Something worthwhile to think about. Keeping score is very important. Keep Your Coin Collection Organized I recommend keeping your coins in boxes that are of standard size a 2X2 inch standard. The coins themselves I recommend in non-plasticized coin flips, I recommend getting the package with the little papers so that if anything you can write info on those, such as how much you paid or corresponding to your record keeping system. If you want to display your coins, you can put them on a tray and enjoy their beauty. So below are the coin flips, trays and boxes I use everyday for storage and display of my coins: The Supplies and Links Where to Buy Them I am sharing everything I know about the supplies, years of experience condensed to a simple guide. Hopefully you can appreciate the tips, many of which even the most advanced collectors and even coin dealers can benefit from. ALL MY ARTICLES HERE: https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/ SEE MORE VIDEOS LIKE THIS HERE https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv

