URUGUAY / HISTORIC JUDICIAL RULING AGAINST COV-ID INJECT SECRECY (DR. SALLE LORIER, QUINTA COLUMNA)

(world orders review)================

URUGUAY / COV-ID INJECT SECRECY / Historic Judicial Ruling Against

(Dr. Salle Lorier, Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhSJ1JuxMRp7/ [SHARE]

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