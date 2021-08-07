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Let Me Take You Dancing
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72 views • August 07, 2021
Bryan Adams
Even though he never intended this track to sound like a disco number – thanks to fantastic mix by Jim Luongo and a pitch up on Bryan’s vocals this song became one of 1979’s well known dance cuts.
Even today, Mr. Adams hates to admit that he did it – but it remains a commodity of many disco connoisseurs top lists.
Even though he never intended this track to sound like a disco number – thanks to fantastic mix by Jim Luongo and a pitch up on Bryan’s vocals this song became one of 1979’s well known dance cuts.
Even today, Mr. Adams hates to admit that he did it – but it remains a commodity of many disco connoisseurs top lists.
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