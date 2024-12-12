An Unconventional Presentation: 5-G and Scientific Evidence

.... I don't have to tell anyone here, unless you're Mike Adams, that real science, involves observation (actual observation not mathematical or theoretical modeling), and testing, and being able to repeat those tests or experiments, and get the same results. That's real science. Anything other than that, is not real science. It's fake science. Psuedoscience. It's bull excrement, science. I mean it's bull shit science, pardon me, sometimes I get way too high brow, and quite frankly, way too lofty (mentally insert the sound of a "beer chug burp" here, and please excuse me).

Beware of those that tell you water can stick to a spinning ball is all I'm saying... 5G is an easy one, everybody can set aside biases and we'll all get this here, but look out on the shape of the earth, that is a deep brain washing, there. This video has nothing to do with that, but I sense people like to hear it anyway. It's called the art of persuasion, and I'd like to think I got that. Thank you. Thank you very much. You're a good audience.

Good night, ladies and gentlemen.