Plea to Ephraim: A Call To Action!
Two Sticks United
Published 16 hours ago |

Join us this year in Jerusalem for the International Reconciliation Conference and be a part of this historic event, 2750 years in the making!

Truly the prophetic fulfillment of Ezekiel 37:15 has already begun. What started in Jerusalem in 2016 continues this year for Shavuot, 22 – 24 May 2023. This is your chance to be part of prophetic history!

Shavuot, 22 – 24 May 2023, Jerusalem, Israel.


Register & book your place today at: [email protected]

Or go to: https://www.kolhator.com/conference/


