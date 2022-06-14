Bitcoin Plunged to an 18-Month Low and Other Cryptocurrencies Also Declined as a Broader Sell-Off Continued

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p3hq5f0b
06/13/2022 Joanna Ossinger, news anchor of Bloomberg News says: Bitcoin struggled over the weekend. And it’s now just accelerated its losses and plunged below $25,000. It’s just not looking good overall in crypto right now