How to boost your Mitochondria, Physical Fitness, Energy & Brain Power

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0:00 Introduction
2:46 Eat Nutrient-Dense, Whole Foods
3:46 Avoid Certain Foods and Ingredients
4:19 Eat More Essential Fats
4:48 Exercise
5:23 Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)
6:19 Resveratrol
7:03 Caloric Restriction and Intermittent Fasting
7:43 Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NADH)
8:26 Ketogenic Dieting
9:30 B Vitamins
9:43 Ribose
10:32 Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)
12:04 Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ)
13:13 Magnesium
13:39 Carnitine and Alpha Lipoic Acid
14:42 ALA
15:00 Thiamine
16:10 Creatine
16:46 Curcumin
16:58 Malic Acid
17:30 Niacinamide
17:59 N-Acetyl-Cysteine
18:49 Succinic acid
19:25 EGCG
20:25 Citicoline
21:25 Ginkgo Biloba
22:08 Conclusion