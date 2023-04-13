HOW TO Navigate Using Stars On A Flat Earth & How Pilots Use Flat Earth Calculations To Land Planes

The Bible says that "my people perish for lack of wisdom." Stop letting the world fill your mind with lies and FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE. Wisdom comes by hearing and hearing comes through the word of God. This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is a serious situation. The enemies of God are organized and deceptive and are all around you PRETENDING they are your friend. Don't listen to anyone. Cry out to God and ask for mercy and wisdom and begin to research.

The book of revelation is already underway no matter what anyone tells you. This is not my opinion, this is a fact. I am aware of many things (though I have much to learn) but one thing I know for a certainty is this... Jesus is God. Jesus is Savior and... it has begun.