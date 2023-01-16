Create New Account
Ukrainian Militants Fled SOLEDAR in Panic, leaving NATO Equipment.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Ukrainian militants fled in panic from Soledar, leaving NATO equipment, the People's Militia of the DPR reported.

“Almost throughout the settlement, you can see the bodies of Ukrainian militants, damaged and destroyed equipment, as well as equipment, weapons and ammunition, including NATO-made ones. All this was abandoned by the nationalists, who fled Soledar in a panic,” the department said.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

