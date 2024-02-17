OS REPTILIANOS PARTE 1

A humanidade tem registado seres reptilianos ao longo da história. Arqueólogos desenterraram estátuas de lagartos humanoides com 7.000 anos na Mesopotâmia. As escrituras védicas retratam os Nagas como uma raça reptiliana que muda de forma. Os xamãs zulu acreditam que o mundo é controlado pelos Chitauri, uma força sinistra e sauriana.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.