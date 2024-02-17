Create New Account
OS REPTILIANOS PARTE 1
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
Published 15 hours ago

A humanidade tem registado seres reptilianos ao longo da história. Arqueólogos desenterraram estátuas de lagartos humanoides com 7.000 anos na Mesopotâmia. As escrituras védicas retratam os Nagas como uma raça reptiliana que muda de forma. Os xamãs zulu acreditam que o mundo é controlado pelos Chitauri, uma força sinistra e sauriana.

ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

