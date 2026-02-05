BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Con Job of Conventional Cancer Diagnostics and Treatments
Healing the Body
676 followers
194 views • 1 day ago

If you are concerned or dealing with cancer and assessing your diagnostic or treatment options, get the real scoop on the risks, dangers, and popular natural options.

* Schedule a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

RIP mom. I won't stop telling the truth.

The views and services offered by Healing the Body are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical service, but as an alternative for those who are seeking solutions for better health. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease, but simply help you make physical and mental changes in your own body in order to help your body heal itself.

Keywords
cbd oilradiationbreast cancerchemotherapycancer treatmentweight lossct scansskin cancerplant based dietfatiguesurgeryprostate cancerbiopsiesthyroid cancerivermectinalkaline dietprostate examsherbs that cure cancerbest food for cancerdangers of mammogramscancer symptomstumour removalensure shakescancer supplementscancer program
