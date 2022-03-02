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THE SEVEN DAY CYCLE OF DEATH [# COV-ID BIO-WEAPON INJECTIONS] (CRAIG PAARDEKOOPER)
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370 views • March 02, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
The SEVEN DAY CYCLE of DEATH [# COV-ID BIO-WEAPON INJECTIONS] (Craig Paardekooper)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iLdz4AqH1VK3/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Courtesy of the SixthSense Report @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Original post published at 06:02 UTC on March 1st, 2022
Craig-Paardekooper: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/craig-paardekooper/
The numbers vaccinated follows a 7 day cycle each week - with a minimum number of vaccines being given on a Sunday, progressively more vaccines being administered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching a maximum on Thursday, then declining on Friday and Saturday down to a Sunday minimum.
This pattern is repeated every week.
I was curious to see if the number of deaths resulting from the vaccines followed a similar pattern.
So I counted the number of deaths associated with vaccines given on each day of the week. To do this I looked at each vaccination date and counted the total number of reports for that date which ended in a fatality.
I found that the number of deaths correlated very strongly with the number vaccinated on a particular day. The correlation was 0.99 with a probability of 0.046.
So, every week, as the number vaccinated rose and fell in a 7 day cycle, the number of deaths also rose and fell in a 7 day cycle, and this pattern persisted throughout the whole of 2021.
Perhaps we should ask a question -
"If the vaccine is meant to reduce mortality and protect our health, then why do deaths rise as the number of vaccinated rises, and fall as the number of vaccinated falls, in a weekly cycle that repeats over and over again?"
-------------------------
Ancillary Note:
Here is Craig's friend's site where he says the stats/table he used are at.
https://jasonmorphett.substack.com/
Craig-Paardekooper additionally comments...
"Deaths will only rise and fall with the number of vaccines administered if the deaths are caused by the vaccines, or as you put it, are a function of doses administered. Deaths = k x doses administered, where k is a constant. My point is that this indicates causation . The deaths don't have to be immediate (they might even be spread out over a considerable time), but when all the deaths associated with a particular day of administration are gathered together, their total number will be proportional to the number of doses given with a correlation of 0.99."
================
YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [PART 13] COVID INJECT INJURIES & DEATHS INCREASE - IT'S CARNAGE !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWZAmRDYg6gL/
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
PFIZER COVID INJECTION (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
PANDEMIC, 'BLOOD CLOTS, & BEYOND...' (Prof. Bhakdi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/optRhMD4P9hT/
TWO YEAR OLD BABY DEAD, DAYS AFTER 2ND PFIZER COVID INJECT
(HOW the VAC-SIN-ATORS THINK !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/pnG2ZyHpZtoC/
Vaxx & Adverse Events [inc. Clotting; Disease Enhancement] (Prof. Bhakdi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOgxhLDvTABG/
(tangentopolis) 'THE OCCULT PHILOSOPHY' (Mind & People Control)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qw9awXH88PVt/
(tangentopolis) ((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
(tangentopolis) BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST: BIO-SECURITY, A.I. SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
(tangentopolis) "SPARS" [for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
(tangentopolis) 'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
"W.H.O." BIO-WEAPON (3-SHOT KILLER VAXXX) MEMORANDUM [1972] ALAN WATT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd7aajD2lwdD/
Microsoft's ID2020 Being Implemented Under COVID Cover (+ COVID Death Count Fraud)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ja6oexOS3EtG/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
================
N.B. All spammers, off topic crammers, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters...
will be blocked forever (maybe)!
While critique is both welcomed and encouraged; be kind, be thoughtful, be constructive...
or go 'master bate' somewhere else...
To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting.
Looking forward to hearing from and learning from you, should you feel inclined!
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
The SEVEN DAY CYCLE of DEATH [# COV-ID BIO-WEAPON INJECTIONS] (Craig Paardekooper)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iLdz4AqH1VK3/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Courtesy of the SixthSense Report @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Original post published at 06:02 UTC on March 1st, 2022
Craig-Paardekooper: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/craig-paardekooper/
The numbers vaccinated follows a 7 day cycle each week - with a minimum number of vaccines being given on a Sunday, progressively more vaccines being administered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching a maximum on Thursday, then declining on Friday and Saturday down to a Sunday minimum.
This pattern is repeated every week.
I was curious to see if the number of deaths resulting from the vaccines followed a similar pattern.
So I counted the number of deaths associated with vaccines given on each day of the week. To do this I looked at each vaccination date and counted the total number of reports for that date which ended in a fatality.
I found that the number of deaths correlated very strongly with the number vaccinated on a particular day. The correlation was 0.99 with a probability of 0.046.
So, every week, as the number vaccinated rose and fell in a 7 day cycle, the number of deaths also rose and fell in a 7 day cycle, and this pattern persisted throughout the whole of 2021.
Perhaps we should ask a question -
"If the vaccine is meant to reduce mortality and protect our health, then why do deaths rise as the number of vaccinated rises, and fall as the number of vaccinated falls, in a weekly cycle that repeats over and over again?"
-------------------------
Ancillary Note:
Here is Craig's friend's site where he says the stats/table he used are at.
https://jasonmorphett.substack.com/
Craig-Paardekooper additionally comments...
"Deaths will only rise and fall with the number of vaccines administered if the deaths are caused by the vaccines, or as you put it, are a function of doses administered. Deaths = k x doses administered, where k is a constant. My point is that this indicates causation . The deaths don't have to be immediate (they might even be spread out over a considerable time), but when all the deaths associated with a particular day of administration are gathered together, their total number will be proportional to the number of doses given with a correlation of 0.99."
================
YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [PART 13] COVID INJECT INJURIES & DEATHS INCREASE - IT'S CARNAGE !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWZAmRDYg6gL/
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
PFIZER COVID INJECTION (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
PANDEMIC, 'BLOOD CLOTS, & BEYOND...' (Prof. Bhakdi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/optRhMD4P9hT/
TWO YEAR OLD BABY DEAD, DAYS AFTER 2ND PFIZER COVID INJECT
(HOW the VAC-SIN-ATORS THINK !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/pnG2ZyHpZtoC/
Vaxx & Adverse Events [inc. Clotting; Disease Enhancement] (Prof. Bhakdi)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KOgxhLDvTABG/
(tangentopolis) 'THE OCCULT PHILOSOPHY' (Mind & People Control)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qw9awXH88PVt/
(tangentopolis) ((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
(tangentopolis) BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST: BIO-SECURITY, A.I. SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
(tangentopolis) "SPARS" [for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
(tangentopolis) 'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
"W.H.O." BIO-WEAPON (3-SHOT KILLER VAXXX) MEMORANDUM [1972] ALAN WATT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd7aajD2lwdD/
Microsoft's ID2020 Being Implemented Under COVID Cover (+ COVID Death Count Fraud)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ja6oexOS3EtG/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
================
N.B. All spammers, off topic crammers, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters...
will be blocked forever (maybe)!
While critique is both welcomed and encouraged; be kind, be thoughtful, be constructive...
or go 'master bate' somewhere else...
To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting.
Looking forward to hearing from and learning from you, should you feel inclined!
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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