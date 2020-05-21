Food Price Gouging, Global Hunger Riots and Real Estate Collapse (980)

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http://healthwithadapt2030.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The final blow to the way f life you and I know will be the new 50 days on 30 days off lock down strategy being implemented globally beginning this summer. Meat, chicken and poultry packers will not be able to open at even a fraction of former throughput, Chile gives us a glimpse of where that will lead. Real Estate market crashes as BOA unloads 10+ million shares of a real estate ETF. Put on the shoulder straps, and buckle up.
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Scientists propose a 50 days on, 30 days off coronavirus lockdown strategy https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/19/study...
Chicago Chicken Shop Charges 26% "COVID-19 Fee", Claiming Rapid Food Inflation https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
Wholesale beef prices https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b7...
American Farms Cull Millions Of Chickens Amid Virus-Related Staff Shortages At Processing Plants https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/far...
"Somebody Is Dumping Everything": Mystery Investor Pukes $333M In Real Estate ETF In Dark Pool Trade https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mys...
(Ownership: XLRE) REAL ESTATE SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND https://screener.fidelity.com/ftgw/et...
"Thousands Are Starving" - Protesters Demanding Food Clash With Police In Santiago https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
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