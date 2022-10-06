The Dangers of Food Additives

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Food Additives
3:02 The Disadvantages of Food Additives
3:49 Monosodium Glutamate
4:07 Colorants
4:31 Artificial Sweeteners - Aspartame
4:57 Sodium Sulfite
5:04 Trans Fats
5:15 High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)
5:26 Sodium Nitrate
5:38 Sulfur Dioxide
5:57 Food Additives and Inflammation
7:38 Symptoms of Chronic Inflammation
7:58 A Healthier Alternative to Food Additives
9:23 Consultation & More Info