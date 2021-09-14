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Stop New Age witchcraft necromancy channeling devils or xenomorph demon army will come out of abyss
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275 views • September 14, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). Stop doing New Age witchcraft by conducting “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling communication with fallen angel devils and the nephilim & chimera aliens, or else, you will get killed by God’s judgment when he sends Satan Lucifer’s demon hybrid army to kill a large portion of the earth’s population. Stop doing astrology, and numerology, and psychic readings, and dowsing, and Ouija boards, and tarot cards, and crystal balls, and astral projection sexual molestation pedophilia, and wormhole portals, and teleportation floo network, and remote viewing peeping tom of other people’s wives and daughters and sons, and clairvoyance, and telekinesis, and transmutation, and Las Vegas magician shows, and transcendental meditation to Watcher fallen angel Grigori, and yoga, and necromancy spirit guide channeling séance demon-possession by fallen angel devils coming into your bodies to speak through your mouths. If you worship these powers by demonic entities and their fallen angel fathers devils, then you will get destroyed by their armies that the ascended master fallen angel “light beings” devils will bring out of the abyss to kill one-third of humankind. You have been warned. Dump all your crystal balls and tarot cards and reiki incense and Voodoo statues and Native American dream catchers and I Ching cleromancy and Mother Mary statues and all other witchcraft items into the Freemason lodge backyard, and repent, and wear sackcloth and ashes, and mourn and wail for God’s forgiveness for dabbling with demon spirits, and receive God’s forgiveness for your sins. When the four ascended master vampire fallen angel devils and their two hundred million nephilim & chimera alien demon offspring army comes out of the abyss to kill your children, then it will be too late. Repent while you can. It is not an order, but a suggestion, for your children’s health. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Bible Revelation 9:1-21 Locusts came out of the smoke onto the earth, and they were given power like that of earthly scorpions. They were told not to harm the grass on the earth, any green plant, or any tree. They could harm only the people who do not have the seal of God on their foreheads. They had the angel of the bottomless pit ruling over them as king. In Hebrew he is called Abaddon, and in Greek he is called Apollyon. When the sixth angel blew his trumpet, I heard a voice from the four horns of the gold altar in front of God. It told the sixth angel who had the trumpet, “Release the four angels who are held at the great Euphrates River.” So the four angels who were ready for that hour, day, month, and year were released to kill one-third of humanity. The number of cavalry troops was 200,000,000. I heard how many there were. This was how I saw the horses in my vision: The riders wore breastplates that had the color of fire, sapphire, and sulfur. The heads of the horses were like lions’ heads, and fire, smoke, and sulfur came out of their mouths. By these three plagues—the fire, the smoke, and the sulfur that came out of their mouths—one-third of humanity was killed. For the power of these horses is in their mouths and their tails. Their tails have heads like snakes, which they use to inflict pain. The rest of the people who survived these plagues did not repent from their evil actions or stop worshiping demons and idols made of gold, silver, bronze, stone, and wood, which cannot see, hear, or walk. They did not repent from their murders, their witchcraft, their sexual immorality, or their thefts.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Bible Revelation 9:1-21 Locusts came out of the smoke onto the earth, and they were given power like that of earthly scorpions. They were told not to harm the grass on the earth, any green plant, or any tree. They could harm only the people who do not have the seal of God on their foreheads. They had the angel of the bottomless pit ruling over them as king. In Hebrew he is called Abaddon, and in Greek he is called Apollyon. When the sixth angel blew his trumpet, I heard a voice from the four horns of the gold altar in front of God. It told the sixth angel who had the trumpet, “Release the four angels who are held at the great Euphrates River.” So the four angels who were ready for that hour, day, month, and year were released to kill one-third of humanity. The number of cavalry troops was 200,000,000. I heard how many there were. This was how I saw the horses in my vision: The riders wore breastplates that had the color of fire, sapphire, and sulfur. The heads of the horses were like lions’ heads, and fire, smoke, and sulfur came out of their mouths. By these three plagues—the fire, the smoke, and the sulfur that came out of their mouths—one-third of humanity was killed. For the power of these horses is in their mouths and their tails. Their tails have heads like snakes, which they use to inflict pain. The rest of the people who survived these plagues did not repent from their evil actions or stop worshiping demons and idols made of gold, silver, bronze, stone, and wood, which cannot see, hear, or walk. They did not repent from their murders, their witchcraft, their sexual immorality, or their thefts.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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