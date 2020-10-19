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Nasty Nancy Pelosi giving Speech in Luciferianese
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449 views • October 19, 2020
This is Mocking Nasty Nancy Pelosi, but is NOT far from the Truth. Nasty Nancy IS a Practicing Witch. Here is the article that proves it.
Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Catholic Witch
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-catholic-witch/
Nasty Nancy Pelosi and her Cohorts are Agents of Evil!
https://www.online-ministries.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-and-her-cohorts-are-agents-of-evil/
Please help keep us going https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
Nasty Nancy Pelosi is a Practicing Catholic Witch
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-is-a-practicing-catholic-witch/
Nasty Nancy Pelosi and her Cohorts are Agents of Evil!
https://www.online-ministries.org/nasty-nancy-pelosi-and-her-cohorts-are-agents-of-evil/
Please help keep us going https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
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