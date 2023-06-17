Fauci Paid COVID Docs to Lie!!!, 4122

Just as COVID-19 was first hitting the U.S., and I was literally lying in bed feeling like I was on my death bed from the virus on Jan. 31st, 2020
– Dr. Anthony Fauci got an email from a much younger, but trusted California virus researcher saying that the COVID virus looked like it was made in a lab, and that the virus may have escaped from the lab.
Here's a picture of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Kristian Anderson. Anderson is a Danish-born, British-educated scientist who worked at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego.
Dr. Anderson emailed Fauci:
“Some of the features look engineered….
And
“[the] genome looks inconsistent with evolutionary theory.”
However, after a telephone call with Dr. Fauci, the next day, Dr. Anderson did a 180. He then wrote that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory.
According to a New York Times article published in June of 2021:
“Over the past year, Dr. Andersen has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the theory that the coronavirus originated from a natural spillover from an animal to humans outside of a lab.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.