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FRIDAY - JANUARY 22, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=3462401767
2289-6PM Biden Sets Record For Most Jobs & Babies Killed His First Day In Office https://bit.ly/2LOnMkJ
President Joe Biden’s first day in office may have been historic in more ways than one: he may have set a single-day record for the number of jobs killed by an American president. Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, as promised. In so doing, he killed some 11,000 direct jobs that the pipeline’s construction was to have created, and an estimated 60,000 indirect jobs in secondary, related industries. Over 1,000 workers already on the job — mostly union workers — will be laid off as a result of the decision, even if it is litigated, as many expect it will be, in the courts.
SPECIAL GUEST: Jordan Sarmo is a Music Producer and Consultant with over a decade of experience creating music and advising Christian music labels, musicians and recording artists in leveraging digital and promotional strategies. His career highlights include signing a major indie label record deal with Capitol Records within one year of partnering with a faith-based organization, and building 1M+ monthly listeners.(Spotify, Apple, Pandora). Jordan was also in Washington D.C. on January 6th to support President Trump. When arriving home from DC, his social media inboxes were full of messages labeling him a White Supremicist, Nazi and domestic terrorist. Instead of “calling a lid” on his social media platforms, he then decided to record a video sharing everything he saw which ended up getting censored him censored by Instagram & Facebook after receiving over 200,000 views in less than three days. Jordan is currently now focused on exposing the lies of the media and encouraging others to fight the cancel mob by sharing their stories and truth..
www.Jordansarmo.com
Instagram - @SarmoMusic
Twitter - @JordanSarmo
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