Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - 5 Antibiotic Myths That Could Kill You (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.08.16)

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The show's title is '5 Antibiotic Myths That Could Kill You'
Has your Doctor told you any of these Myths? If so, your life has been endangered. Tune In Think Happens.
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