Freedom Walk With Jim

Jim give a tour of the Freedom Farm Academy's flagship location at Galts Landing. Jim is preparing for an in-person tour on December 24th (which is his birthday!). Come join Jim if you are in the area (just outside of Orlando Florida) at 12pm ET.
To join please email [email protected] or text Jim at 651-329-2151
Watch this video to get a taste of what Dec 24th will bring!
