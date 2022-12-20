Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Freedom Walk With Jim
8 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published Yesterday |

Jim give a tour of the Freedom Farm Academy's flagship location at Galts Landing. Jim is preparing for an in-person tour on December 24th (which is his birthday!). Come join Jim if you are in the area (just outside of Orlando Florida) at 12pm ET.

To join please email [email protected] or text Jim at 651-329-2151

Watch this video to get a taste of what Dec 24th will bring!

Keywords
freedomschooltruthpermacultureinflationgreatresetfoodforest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket