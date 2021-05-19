HIDDEN HISTORY WOO: IN THE SHADOW OF GIANTS - STELLIUM 7

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Heart stones, giants and petrified titans, fact of fiction? Join me and YouTube's Stellium 7 for a journey into deep woo as we discuss the evidence of the very ancient hidden history of this thing we live on.