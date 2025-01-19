BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Slovak PM Fico stated that he intends to veto further financial aid to Ukraine in the EU
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Slovak Prime Minister Fico stated that he intends to veto further financial aid to Ukraine in the EU.

This was his response to Zelensky's comment about a proposal to meet in Davos to discuss gas transit.

Zelensky, said it is "impossible to plan anything" with Fico, as he "might plan to go to Davos but end up somewhere in Sochi."

"Zelensky thinks that everyone should be his servant. In my case, the scythe has hit the stone. I am inclined to veto further European financial aid to Kiev," Fico said. 

Adding: 

Western security services believe that damage to power and communication lines on the Baltic Sea floor was caused by accidents rather than Russian sabotage, The Washington Post reports.

According to several U.S. and European intelligence officials, the severing of underwater cables was most likely the result of maritime accidents rather than deliberate Russian actions.

These incidents raised suspicions that Russia was targeting underwater infrastructure as part of a broader campaign of hybrid attacks across Europe, prompting enhanced security measures.

However, officials stated that investigations involving the U.S. and half a dozen European security agencies have so far found no evidence that commercial ships suspected of dragging anchors along the seabed did so intentionally or under orders from Moscow.

Instead, U.S. and European officials said the evidence gathered to date, including intercepted communications and other classified intelligence, points to accidents caused by inexperienced crews operating aboard the vessels.

