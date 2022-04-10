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Not a single store is open in the Mykolayiv district, after the Ukrainian army began shelling at the end of March. People received food packages from Russian Military. 041022
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60 views • April 10, 2022
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The Russian military delivered more than 10 tons of humanitarian aid to local residents. Not a single store is open in the district after the Ukrainian army began shelling from Mykolayiv at the end of March. People received food packages, which include cereals, pasta, canned meat and fish.
The Russian military delivered more than 10 tons of humanitarian aid to local residents. Not a single store is open in the district after the Ukrainian army began shelling from Mykolayiv at the end of March. People received food packages, which include cereals, pasta, canned meat and fish.
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