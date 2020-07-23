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Episode #01: Shutdown Round 2 will Destroy Our Local Economy and Community.
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27 views • July 23, 2020
Mich Rich's conversation with Carol Wright from the NM Restaurants Association. How does the new shutdown orders make any sense? Are facts and stats being used to make these decisions or are these decisions made for other reasons?
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