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1st-Responders Find Strength 1 Day at a Time, in BLUES "I Feel a Song Comin' On" with Ann M. Wolf
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10 views • April 25, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: Live footage of HEROES IN ACTION (facing today's challenges on the street & at work), is accompanied by Ann's mournful track "I Feel a Song Comin' On," from her "Nothing But the Blues Without You," album. In today's world, not all communities respect & honor their 1st-Responders; meanwhile, in some towns, Medical Workers can be pushed beyond their limits to adapt, often lacking resources, personnel, or even medications they have relied on in the past in order to address the emergency conditions they must cope with today. Though, in every profession, a specific standard must be met, we must not mis-characterize the whole of a society or all members of a profession based on the actions of a very few. We must continue to stand with those who serve in harm's way on our behalf (& their families) and offer them our constant prayers, our compassion, and understanding, now more than ever. May God give these public servants strength and hope; and may each of us be granted the wisdom in how to move forward, learn from history & experience, yet never forgetting to care for one another with humility & respect.
CREDITS:
Song is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf
Music is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins
Film footage is from various artists on Pexels & Pixabay (See film end for credits).
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
CREDITS:
Song is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf
Music is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins
Film footage is from various artists on Pexels & Pixabay (See film end for credits).
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
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