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2026-8-1 team satan will track and stack the x-tians - because they hate God and say they are "saved"
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
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2026-8-1  team satan will track and stack the x-tians - because they hate God and say they are "saved"


How do you say you love God, when you call His statutes? commandments? and judgments...old?

Why do you serve a god who is not God? calling him God, and yet doing nothing that HE says?

If God was calling you out from the world, and to Himself, why are still in babylon and in egypt saying your saved by the gods that team satan have created to keep you trapped there? and not come out to Himself?

If you do not obey His voice, and do nothing that HE says, and call yourself a good little boy and girl/christian........why would God allow you to escape the beast? if the purpose of that beast is to "burn you with fire" in the first place? Do you even know what revelation says?





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beastfireburndisobediencesavedsurveilharlotflockteam satan
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