Rep. Massie Tackles Radical Green Energy Push and Con-Con

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) discusses the testimony hearing of Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg and the implications of pursuing Biden’s desire that 50-percent of all vehicles manufactured in the U.S. have to be electrical. Rep. Massie also comments on the resolution introduced in Congress calling for a Constitutional Convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.