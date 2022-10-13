Create New Account
Late Comers Won't Get Any MONEY | Rafi Farber
Liberty and Finance
Published a month ago


What is money? Money is precious metals. The U.S. Dollar was once connected to gold and silver. This connection still exists in that people can still purchase precious metals with Dollars. However, acquiring metals may be difficult or impossible if everyone runs towards gold and silver at once. "A lot of people will not get any," says Rafi Farber, founder of The End Game Investor.

Keywords
moneygoldsilver

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
