Late Comers Won't Get Any MONEY | Rafi Farber

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What is money? Money is precious metals. The U.S. Dollar was once connected to gold and silver. This connection still exists in that people can still purchase precious metals with Dollars. However, acquiring metals may be difficult or impossible if everyone runs towards gold and silver at once. "A lot of people will not get any," says Rafi Farber, founder of The End Game Investor.