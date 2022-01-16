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CI-19 || AMERICA in PROPHECY - The Forbidden Truth on ISRAEL
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647 views • January 16, 2022
This is an extremely important teaching on the TRUTH behind America and why the Final Conflict will be targeting America. The Supernatural Prophecies on America establish what THEY do not want you to know.... Nothing New Under the Sun! AMERICA is the New Jerusalem of the New Covenant. SHARE THIS VIDEO!
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Professor Truth: [email protected]
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