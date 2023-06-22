Dr.SHIVA What I'll Do As President to Win Back FreeSpeech that Elon Musk & Co Have Destroyed

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: What I'll Do As President to Win Back #FreeSpeech that Elon Musk & Co Have Destroyed
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, shares what he will do as President to win back Free Speech that has been destroyed by the Swarm of Elon Musk and Silicon Valley Elites in collusion with Government.
Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.