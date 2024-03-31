Create New Account
Michael Knowles - Histrionic liar AOC goes back to square one.
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

The Michael Knowles Show - The ceaseless lies of the dems. AOC goes back to square one with her 'Trump ordered a terrorist attack on the capitol and he is a threat to our democracy routine'.


https://x.com/MKnowlesShow/status/1773138531474456844?s=20

Keywords
leftist narrativemichael knowlesdemocrats lie

