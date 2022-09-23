Betting Against America

27 views • September 23, 2022

The full version of this segment is linked below.

* Stop apologizing; the left will never be satisfied.

* Wall Street has chosen to ignore this — what China abuses?

* Our own financial leaders are undermining us.

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