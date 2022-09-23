Create New Account
Betting Against America
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Misplaced Priorities: Wall Street Is Betting On China

* Our own financial leaders are undermining us.

* Big banks love posturing to left-wing causes.

* Wall Street has chosen to ignore this — what China abuses?

* These CEOs share the blame with globalist politicians.

* Double trouble: bowing to China and the ‘Environmental Social Governance’ scam.

* Stop apologizing; the left will never be satisfied.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 22 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312742520112

Keywords
laura ingrahammitch mcconnellwall streetchinaxi jinpingjoe bidenglobalismron desantisleftismjohn kennedyjamie dimonanti-americaesglarry finkcorporate americaamerica last

