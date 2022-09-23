Betting Against America

Misplaced Priorities: Wall Street Is Betting On China
* Our own financial leaders are undermining us.
* Big banks love posturing to left-wing causes.
* Wall Street has chosen to ignore this — what China abuses?
* These CEOs share the blame with globalist politicians.
* Double trouble: bowing to China and the ‘Environmental Social Governance’ scam.
* Stop apologizing; the left will never be satisfied.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 22 September 2022
